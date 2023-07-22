Obiena second in Monaco as Nilsen tops podium

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena finished second in the Monaco leg of the Wanda Diamond League, with American Christopher Nilsen topping the podium on Saturday at the Stade Louis II.

Shockingly, world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden missed out on the top three.

Nilsen cleared a season-best 5.92-m in his first try, and Duplantis twice missed that mark before also failing to clear 6.02-m. The Swede cleared just 5.72-m, way below his best of 6.22-m, and finished in fourth place.

Obiena, meanwhile, cleared 5.82-m in his first try.

Australia's Kurtis Marschall also cleared 5.82-m, but Obiena took second place on countback.

Obiena also attempted 5.92-m but twice clipped the bar, and also couldn't clear 6.02-m which would have set a new personal best for the Filipino athlete.

Obiena, now ranked second in the world, continued his string of podium finishes.

He is coming off a record-breaking performance in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, where he cleared 5.91-m for the gold medal while also setting a new competition standard.

