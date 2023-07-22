Donnie Nietes (R) of the Philippines in action against Pablo Carrillo (L) of Colombia during the D4G Promotions' Legacy Fight Night Boxing match in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 3, 2021. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE/file

Donnie Nietes’ comeback fight against Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem this weekend in Dubai has been temporarily shelved after the latter failed to secure a visa.

The two were supposed to slug it out for the IBO bantamweight title on Saturday.

But according to Boxingscene, Waseem was denied a visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to an error made by his team in the application process.

The fight with Nietes is now postponed until further notice.

Nietes is raring to comeback after dropping a 12-round decision in his rematch with then WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka last year.