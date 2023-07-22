Rianne Malixi before teeing off in The Women's Amateur. Handout photo.

Rianne Malixi moved on the threshold of a first major junior championship and becoming the second Filipina to capture a USGA-sanctioned event when she racked up another pair of victories in contrasting fashion to advance to the finals of the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado Friday.

Malixi held off Farah O’Keefe stretch-run fightback in the morning quarterfinals, carving out a 1-up victory on the latter’s bogey on No. 18 of the Eisenhower Golf Club’s Blue course then dispatching Leigh Chien with a stifling four-hole romp from No. 5 that carried her from an early one-hole deficit to a decisive 4&2 triumph in the afternoon semis.

The 24th ranked ace will face third seed Kiara Romero in the marathon 36-hole final starting at 8:15 a.m. Saturday after the Californian fought back from one-hole down with three birdies in the last four to essay a 2-up win over last year’s losing finalist Gianna Clemente in their side of the semis battle.

Romero earlier dispatched Canada’s Lauren Kim, 3&1.

It will be a virtual all-Pinay finale as Romero’s mother Maricel hails from Quezon City while father Rick is an American.

“It means a lot,” said Malixi after booting out Chien to close in on a dream championship.

Malixi has nailed a number of titles abroad, including two on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association), and back at home, spiked by a four pro-title romp on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour. She also has had cracks at some major junior titles, the last in the Royal Junior in Japan last April where a flawed drive on the final hole led to a triple-bogey and an excruciating loss.

“I’ve always put myself in these kind of positions, but I haven’t got the job done,” said the rising 16-year-old star. “But hopefully, I do it tomorrow. I know it’s not going to be easy. So patience, grit and playing smart out there will really pay off in getting over the hump.”

The ability to recover and re-charge overnight will also be a big factor to her title drive as the grueling day-long final is expected to go down to the last shot or putt or may even extend to another hole the way ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal endured when she outlasted Mexico’s Marijosse Navarro on the 37th hole to become the first Filipina to win a USGA event in the 2014 US Girls’ Junior in Arizona.

By reaching the finals, Malixi and Romero gained exemptions to next month’s US Women’s Amateur although the former had already clinched a spot when she co-shared top honors with Kelly Xu of the US in a Ojai, California qualifier last month.

The US Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 7-13 at the Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Flashing the form she flaunted in bundling out No. 9 Kaitlyn Schroeder, 1-up, in the Round of 32 and in turning a losing stand into a resounding victory, 1-up, over No. 25 Audrey Rischer in the next phase Thursday, Malixi advanced the semis by turning back O’Keefe with a par on the last hole.

The Austin, Texas native actually set the pace with a birdie on the first hole but Malixi pulled ahead on O’Keefe’s mishaps on Nos. 3 and 4. The American birdied No. 5 to force an all-square match and the two traded holes on Nos. 6 and 7 and on Nos. 10 and 11 before Malixi re-claimed the lead with a four-foot downhiller for birdie on No. 14.

But O’Keefe pounced on Malixi’s bogey on the next and the duo headed to No. 18 all tied after matching pars on No. 16 with the former missing a five-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and the latter pulling off a clutch up-and-down feat on the par-3 penultimate hole.

But while Malixi steeled herself up on the last hole the way she had handled herself in her previous wins in the knockout phase, O’Keefe hit the fairway bunker and then the rough. She reached the green in three and two-putted, practically handing the hole, the match and the first finals slot to Malixi, who two-putted for par from 20 feet.

Against Chien, Malixi yielded the par-3 No. 3 on the former’s birdie but that was the best the 45th ranked American could offer as the latter switched on the attack mode and won four straight holes from No. 5 on a dizzying birdie-par-birdie-birdie blitz to seize firm control.

But Leigh kept on pressing and took No. 10 on Malixi’s bogey, only to get flustered again as the latter countered right on the next hole with a birdie to regain a 3-hole lead and she all but wrapped up the match – and the first finals slot – after the former bogeyed No. 14 and fell by four holes.

An errant drive on the par-4 15th led to a bogey but that rare Malixi slip only prolonged Leigh’s agony as the former took the par-5 16th with a birdie to complete the emphatic victory.

Malixi tied for 24th in the 36-hole stroke play elims then dominated Ryan Flynn in the first round of match play via a 4&3 victory that sparked her run of victories over a slew of top Americans in the do-or-die stage.