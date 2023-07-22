The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. PBA Images.



MANILA — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are currently sitting in second place of the PBA On Tour with a 7-2 record, and head coach Yeng Guiao is glad with his squad’s off-season developments so far.

“Maganda, kasi sineseryoso naming ‘tong PBA on Tour. We cannot afford to not take it seriously kasi part ito of our learning process. Mabuti naman nasa second place kami [ngayon], maganda nilalaro namin and we’re able to give our players substantial minutes,” said Guiao in an interview with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala’s Power & Play podcast.

He also bared how they have utilized the PBA On Tour to mix things up in their rotations.

“Maraming [experiments]. Yung mga players namin ginagamit namin sa iba’t ibang posiyon, binibigyan namin ng extra playing time. Even yung style of play namin, medyo binibilisan namin ng konti, yung execution namin sa depensa,” he added.

And the team’s busy off-season will continue as they compete at the incoming William Jones’ Cup to represent the country in August.

“Winding up na kami sa PBA on Tour, maghahanda naman kami afterwards para sa Jones Cup,” he said. “Ang Jones Cup, napaka tough na tournament ito. Gusto namin matuto, ma-experience ng mga locals namin kung gaano katindi ang competition dito. In general, matinding labanan yan pag nasa Jones Cup.”

“Excited naman kami. I’ll give the guys maybe one week of rest and then patuloy na kami sa paghahanda ng Jones Cup. This time, kasama na namin si Ange Kouame,” he added.

Having Kouame in their line-up will fill in for their needs in the big-man department for now, and Guiao said that it will be one of the concerns that the team will try to answer during the 2023 PBA Draft.

“Kailangan namin ng size, kailangan naming magpalaki. Ang malalaki lang namin sila Beau [Belga], Jewel Ponferada, and Mark Borboran. ‘Yun yung mga veterans namin. Kailangan na naming maghanap ng next generation na big men namin,” he explained.

The 2023 William Jones Cup is scheduled from August 12 to 20 in Taipei, Taiwan.

