Filipinas goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel. PFF-PWNFT.

The Filipinas exited Forsyth Barr Stadium with their heads held high after absorbing a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their first ever FIFA Women's World Cup match on Friday afternoon.

Playing against a team ranked 20th in the world, the Filipinas proved competitive in their World Cup debut and were unlucky not to go ahead in the 16th minute when Katrina Guillou's goal was recalled for offside.

A penalty from Ramona Bachmann just before halftime and Seraina Piubel's 64th minute strike gave Switzerland the full three points in Group A, but the Filipinas believe they have reason to be proud of how they performed in their first match at the global stage.

"The scoreline didn't go our way, but we were ready to go," said goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel, who was sent the wrong way by Bachmann in the penalty but was otherwise superb in goal.

"We can only just bring it up from here and stay true to what we are, and keep going," she added.

McDaniel pulled off a stunning double save against Ana Maria Crnogorčević in the second half but the ball fell into Piubel's path, and the Swiss doubled their advantage four minutes after the hour-mark.

But there were some positive moments for the Filipinas, particularly late in the match when they pressed forward repeatedly and got inside Switzerland's final third after being pinned back into their own half for most of the afternoon.

"We're still confident in what we can do," McDaniel assured. "We can win the next one, and keep going from here."

"This won't fault us going forward. I mean, we'll take this loss, we'll think about what we've done wrong, think about what we need to do better, and just apply it to the next game," she added. "But we're confident and ready to win the next one."

The Filipinas will return to action on July 25 against co-host New Zealand, who are brimming with confidence after a 1-0 upset of European powerhouse Norway in their opening match.

