FIBA: Gilas is '70-80% ready' for World Cup, says Erram

Gilas center Poy Erram.



MANILA -- The Philippine men's national basketball team is making strong progress in its preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in August, with at least one player estimating that the squad is nearly 80% ready for the competition.

"Siguro nasa mga give or take 70, 75-80% na kami," Gilas Pilipinas center Poy Erram said.

The national team is coming off a training camp in Europe wherein they played exhibition matches against teams from Estonia and Lithuania. It was a fruitful camp that allowed them to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, Erram said.

"Nakita naman namin 'yung weakness namin sa team, kasi individually 'yung pace ng nakalaban namin sa Estonia and Lithuania, different pace sila. Mabibilis talaga," he noted. "So we need to get used to it, and 'yun talaga 'yung wino-work out namin."

"Kasi siyempre, 'yung PBA na style, magkaiba sa European teams, mga club teams sa ibang bansa, lalo na sa mga Europe teams. So ibang-iba, lalo na sa Italy. Nakalaban natin 'di ba sa last World Cup."

The team also played defending UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University in a closed-door tune-up game recently. While they beat the Blue Eagles, Erram said there are still issues on communication -- particularly on defense -- that they need to work on.

"We're not communicating sa defense. 'Yun talaga 'yung pinaka weakness namin so far. Parang nahihirapan 'yung iba, parang nahihiya kasi mas veteran 'yung kasama nila sa loob ng team," Erram said. "So kailangan namin i-work out 'yun as a team."

Gilas will fly to China for a pocket tournament where they will play Iran and Lebanon. Erram expects the competition to be crucial to their preparation as well.

"Malaking tulong 'yun sa amin, to improve 'yung game namin and then masanay sa physicality. Kasi siyempre, mga grown man, same age na makakalaban namin. So 'yun ang pinaka-kailangan namin," he said.

The team is still waiting for the arrival of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson into the fold but recently welcomed Filipino center Kai Sotto to practice. -- From a report by Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News



