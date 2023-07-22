Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images.

MANILA — With only a little over a month left before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off on August 25th, Gilas Pilipinas still has a few players missing their build-up for the tournament.

And for former Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao, this will be a very huge task to handle, especially with how crucial the squad’s preparations are at this stage.

“Sakin, una dyan is availability. Kasi pag available ka and you are able to practice, ang laking bagay nun dun sa pagje-jell nung team,” said the head coach of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power & Play podcast.

Guiao did not take a shot at any player, nor shared his preference on who the team’s naturalized reinforcement should be, but he maintained his stance on how it would be daunting for present head coach Chot Reyes to integrate players that would be coming into their camp at a later time.

“Kahit na talented ka, kung dadating ka eh one week na lang before the tournament, mahihirapan yung coach na i-blend ka,” he added.

He also shared his sentiments on the team opting to participate in a mini-tournament in China instead of joining other tournaments like the William Jones’ Cup with RoS will be competing in.

“First week of August, meron din silang exhibition games sa China. Yun ang pinrioritize nila over sa Jones’ Cup,” he said.

“Iba naman yung idea ni coach Chot. Para sa kanya, mas maganda na yung mga Chinese teams ang makalaban nila. Yung matatangkad at yung mga experienced na ‘rin. It’s hard to second guess, depende yan sa kung anong strategy ni Coach Chot,” Guiao explained.

Aside from this, the multiple-time PBA Champion coach also lauded the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ and the PBA’s improved support in comparison to when he was leading the team.

“Nung time namin, dalawang linggo lang yata yung preparation namin,” Guiao said.

“Itong ngayon, in fairness to the SBP and to the PBA, ngayon nagbawas tayo ng isang conference para sa World Cup.”

And when asked about the chances of the team to perform better in this year’s World Cup, Guiao agreed with confidence.

“Of course! Sobrang ganda [ng chance],” he said.

“Ang pinaka-ace natin dito is we’re hosting it and we have the crowd. Yung facilities, kabisado natin yan. Whether Philippine Arena, MOA Arena, or Araneta. Ang laking bagay nun na psychologically, you’re in familiar grounds,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO