MANILA — Far Eastern University and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA scored comeback wins on Saturday at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship

Led by Xyrus Torres’ 21 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, FEU sealed a comeback win over the Pilipinas Aguilas, 87-74.

The Tamaraws overcame a 16-point deficit and turned it into a 14-point lead, 87-73, with the help of the three other players from the Morayta-based squad who finished in double-digits.

Patrick Sleat scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Renzo Competente put up 12 markers, while Cholo Anonuevo put up 10 points and six rebounds, as FEU went on to win their second straight game.

Leading the Aguilas was Mark Ramirez with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Altas opened their tournament campaign with a nail-biting win against Corsa Tires, 78-75.

Tied at 75 apiece with 15 seconds left in the contest, John Abis looked to attack the basket but went on to dish the game-winning assist to Arthur Roque who hit the game-winning triple with only 3.7 seconds remaining in the game.

Justine Sanchez attempted to tie the game with his own three-pointer, but his shot completely missed the rim, resulting in them completely faltering a once 16-point lead, 41-25, earlier in the game.

Carlo Ferreras scored 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Las Piñas-based squad as they successfully defended home court, while Roque contributed 12 markers and grabbed seven boards. Abis also finished in double digits, scoring 11.

Gerald Anderson and Sanchez top-scored for Corsa, putting up 18 points apiece.