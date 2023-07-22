AsiaBasket: Letran rallies to stun San Beda, Ateneo cruises

Letran's Kurt Reyson in action. Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran is off to a triumphant start in the AsiaBasket Las Pinas Championship after the Knights rallied for an 85-84 win over rivals San Beda, Friday night at the Villar Coliseum.

Kurt Reyson was the hero for Letran, as his back-to-back three-pointers inside the final five minutes sparked their comeback from a 10-point deficit.

He also knocked down two pressure-packed free throws with 44.3 seconds left that gave the Knights an 85-84 lead over the Red Lions.

San Beda still had a chance to win, but Pao Javillonar rejected RC Calimag's layup. Calimag was able to recover the ball and found Ronrei Tolentino, but Tolentino also muffed his attempt at a game-winner.

Reyson led Letran with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and one steal, while Javillonar added 14 points, eight rebounds, one block, and two steals.

Bryan Sajonia led San Beda with 25 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, while Tolentino added 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University cruised to a 96-63 win over Uratex, with Kai Ballungay putting up 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. Rookie Mason Amos had 12 points in the win.

Mike Harry Nzeusseu put up 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Bam-Bam Gamalinda chipped in 16 points and five rebounds for Uratex.

In the first game, Justin Sanchez steered Corsa Tires to an 89-78 triumph against College of St. Benilde. He finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Far Eastern University prevailed over Sanzar Pharmaceuticals, 81-75, behind Xyrus Torres' 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cholo Anonuevo had a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards.

Adeshokan Odou put up huge numbers of 28 points and 24 rebounds for Sanzar.

