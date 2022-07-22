Bal David while guesting in ABS-CBN's The Score

"The Flash" is reportedly making his return to the University of Sto. Tomas.

Bal David, who was part of the UST Growling Tigers' champion team in 1993 and 1994, will be the next head coach of the team, according to the school's official publication The Varsitarian.

David is best remembered for his title-winning free throws against De La Salle University in the 1994 UAAP finals.

He also played in the PBA where he won 2 titles under Barangay Ginebra.

David is expected to make his coaching debut in the coming 2022 Filoil Ecooil Premier Cup.