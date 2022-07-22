POC grants P500K bonus to Tsukii for World Games gold

Junna Tsukii of Philippines in action at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, August 27, 2018. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE/file



MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Friday announced the granting of a P500,000 cash bonus for World Games karate gold medalist Junna Tsukii.

Tsukii’s gold is the only medal won by a 10-athlete Team Philippines to the World Games that ended over the weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

It was worth P500,000n under POC policy on cash bonuses for athletes winning medals overseas.

“The POC recognizes Junna’s feast with honor, it wasn’t the Olympics but the World Games are that tough a competition,” Tolentino said.

The Philippines now has two gold medals from the World Games.

Carlo Biado won the first one in men’s 9-ball of billiards at the 2017 edition of the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.