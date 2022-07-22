NLEX beat NorthPort, 109-95, to secure the number 6 spot in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Raul Soyud scored 19 points and brought down 6 rebounds for the Road Warriors, who ended their eliminations campaign with a 6-5 record.

NLEX will face either Ginebra or Magnolia in the next round.

The Batang Pier ended up with a 3-8 slate.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.



