Magnolia secured the third seed in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 75-66 victory over Blackwater.

Paul Lee led the way for the Hotshots with 22 points and 6 rebounds.

Calvin Abueva added 15 points on 6-of-10 field goal shooting to go with his 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.