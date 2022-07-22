NCAA: CSB’s Mycah Go is Season 97 MVP

Screenshot from NCAA Philippines' YouTube channel

MANILA – De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) team captain Mycah Go captured the top individual plum of the NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday.

After towing the Lady Blazers to a perfect elimination run, Go was hailed the Most Valuable Player aside from taking the first Best Outside Spiker award.

Meanwhile, Kat Santos of the San Sebastian College-Recoletos was adjudged as the Rookie of the Year after carrying her team to the Final 4.

Reyann Cañete of the Lady Stags also had an award as she won the Best Opposite Hitter.

They, however, lost to Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the stepladder semifinals.

Carting away with the second Best Outside Spiker trophy was Dolly Verzosa of JRU.

Two players from the Lyceum of the Philippines University won individual awards as Venice Puzon took the Best Setter award, while Zonxi Dahab was named as the first Best Middle Blocker.

Mapua University rookie Nicole Ong claimed the second Best Middle Block recognition, while Alex Salvaloza of the Emilio Aguinaldo College topped the Best Libero category.

The Lady Blazers are gunning for a perfect NCAA run as they face Arellano University in Game 2 of the finals.

