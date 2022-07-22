Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines soared above Japan in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday. PSC media pool/FILE

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson is inspiring more young athletes as he held his annual youth summer camp in Corona, California.

Several Fil-Am middle school basketball players spent a couple of days learning from the Utah Jazz guard aside from picking up games with the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

“He's just really tall so it's hard to guard him. They talked a lot of things about how it's supposed to be a fun game and when you compete it gets even funner,” EZ Alagado said.

But aside from shot angles and techniques inside the court, Clarkson also made sure to impart some life advice to the campers.

“Just keep chasing your dream. I wasn’t highly ranked, highly touted, I just came out of nowhere and I got drafted in the second round, and that's my story since then. Just keep chasing your dreams. Don’t let anybody tell you nothing that you can’t do,” Clarkson said.

“Keep grinding, put the time in. If you want to do something else, be a doctor, lawyer, whatever it is, just put your time in and work hard at it.”

Meanwhile, the cager’s father also revealed that his son has always been after the impact he can have within the community on top of the accolades.

“Obviously he’s touching people, he’s touching their souls and bringing them out. That's all he wants to do. He's not worried about accolades, things like that. He’s really worried about having an impact, being impactful within his community and the one he always tries to root for is the Filipino community,” Mike Clarkson explained.

Clarkson has another camp scheduled next month, bringing his skills and inspiration to his home court in Utah.

After the camp, reports revealed that Clarkson will be joining the Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers which will be hosted by the Philippines in August 2023.

-- report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America

