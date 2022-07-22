CSB sweeps Arellano, NCAA Season 97 to win title

Photos from Dr. Teddy S. Manansala, RND, CGSP/College of St. Benilde Facebook page

MANILA – De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) capped the NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament with a championship trophy off a perfect run.

The Lady Blazers on Friday swept the three-time defending champions Arellano University in Game 2 of the finals, 26-24, 25-12, 25-9, to clinch their second title with an immaculate 11-0 record.

This is the first time in 10 years that a team had an unbeaten campaign in the NCAA after University of Perpetual Help System Dalta had a 14-0 record in 2012.

After a straight sets win in Game 1, the Lady Blazers appeared to be up for a challenge from the Lady Chiefs who tried to keep within distance in the opening set.

The Lady Blazers reached set point first after an error from their opponent but Carla Donato and Pauline de Guzman forced a deuce at 24-all.

A rejection to De Guzman and another error from the Lady Chiefs gave away the set to the Lady Blazers.

It was all CSB in the succeeding second and third sets as the Lady Blazers finally got the rhythm they carried in the entire season, losing only a set in the whole tournament.

Tied at nine in the second frame, the Lady Blazers stepped on the gas pedal as they zoomed in to a 20-10 separation – thanks to Cristy Ondangan’s consistent performance at the net.

The Lady Blazers did not look back as they pummeled Arellano further in the third set as Jade Gentapa sparked the team’s 12-2 start.

A back row hit from Gayle Pascual made it an 11-point lead for CSB, 18-7, drawing closer to the title sweep. An ace from the MVP Mycah Go ended the match and the season.

