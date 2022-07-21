Choco Mucho middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya is helped off the court after suffering a knee injury in their match against Army Black Mamba. She was later diagnosed with a torn ACL in her right knee. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on her right knee, the team announced on Thursday night.

Ogunsanya suffered the injury in the third set of their match against Army Black Mamba on Tuesday, landing on her teammate Caitlyn Viray's foot after going up for a block.

The former De La Salle University standout had already scored 10 points before she was helped off the court, unable to put any weight on her right leg.

Titan Update!



Here's the official statement regarding Aduke Ogunsanya's injury.



Get well soon, Aduke! We wish for your speedy recovery. Rest well and we'll wait for your comeback!#ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanUpdate pic.twitter.com/2QRFFQusbh — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) July 21, 2022

"The Choco Mucho Flying Titans Management informs our fans that Aduke Ogunsanya suffered a torn ACL on her right knee last July 19, during their match against Black Mamba Army," the team said in a statement.

"Management will ensure Aduke gets the best possible medical care for her to come back stronger in due time," they added.

The Flying Titans went on to lose the match, 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25. They dropped to 1-2 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Expected to step up for the Flying Titans are team captain Bea de Leon, Cherry Nunag, and Shannen Palec as the squad's remaining middle blockers.