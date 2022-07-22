Cebu-based dragon boat team bags 2 more gold medals in US

Courtesy of PADS adaptive racing team

The Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. from Cebu bagged two more gold medals at the 13th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) Club Crew World Championship in Florida, US on Friday (Manila time).

The PADS dragon boat team won in the small boat paradragon 1 and 2 categories.

In paradragon 1, all the athletes from the team are persons with disabilities. They race thrice to garner the shortest cumulative time.

In paradragon 2, it was a mix of PWD and abled players. They race twice in the shortest possible time.

The Cebu-based dragon boat team now has three golds in the international competition, which will end on July 24.

They earlier clinched the top spot at the 2,000-meter distance partial paradragon category.

The team is still set to compete in other categories.

In 2019, PADS also bagged multiple golds at the same international competition, which was held in Thailand.

