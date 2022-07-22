Boxing: Pacquiao vows to train hard for exhibition bout vs Yoo

Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo during the formal announcement of their exhibition bout. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao maintained that he will stay retired despite agreeing to fight Korean DK Yoo in a charity exhibition bout.

But the boxing legend promised to train hard for the 6-round exhibition match that will take place in Seoul, Korea on December 11.

"My focus is the same, parang naghahanda kami sa regular fight, a championship," said Pacquiao.

The fight will be 2 minutes per round with no agreed weight limit.

The 5-foot-10 Yoo currently weighs around 175 to 180 pounds, while Pacquiao is around 153 pounds.

The Korean is said to be experienced in various martial arts, but Pacquiao noted that boxing is different.

"He needs to train hard for boxing. Mahirap ang boxing, hindi ka pwedeng sumipa. Kailangang paghandaan din niya," said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao agreed to participate in the exhibition to raise funds for his Pacman Villages, which was meant to provide free housing to the poor.

"Kung magkano ang kikitain, ipapagawa ko ng pabahay," he said.