VisMin Cup: Kapatagan ends skid by outlasting ALZA

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Kapatagan put an end to a five-game skid by beating ALZA Alayon, 89-80, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The Buffalo Braves' first victory in six games put them over ALZA for seventh place with a 2-5 win-loss card.

Kapatagan unloaded a 25-5 blast at the onset of the third period, to turn a close 48-46 affair to a 73-51 blowout at the 3:29 mark.

In that run, the Braves were a perfect 5-of-5 from behind the arc, with Renz Palma, Achie Iñigo, Marlon Monte, and Eduard Doroteo draining threes.

A free throw by Garrex Puerto at the 2:48 mark of the fourth quarter put ALZA Alayon to within 12, 73-85, but that would be it.

Kapatagan finished the game composed, not allowing its lead to go down to single-digit and finally halt its five-game skid with just a game left in the eliminations.

"Napakalaking bagay nitong panalo na ito kasi kailangan namin makataas sa standings eh. Hindi kami pwede doon sa baba," said Kapatagan assistant coach Al Vergara.

Monte was ultra-efficient for the Braves, getting 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep.

Doroteo was a revelation off the bench with 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and a steal, while Iñigo delivered 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Dennis Daa continued his fine play for ALZA Alayon, dropping 21 points on a 7-of-10 clip, to go with eight rebounds, and two assists.

Dan Sara had 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while Eric Bangcoyan hauled 11 rebounds along with 10 points.

FROM THE ARCHIVES