VisMin Cup: Basilan Peace Riders overwhelm Pagadian for 4th straight win

Jumbo Plastic-Basilan dominated Pagadian to stay unbeaten, 94-70, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Leading the rout for the Peace Riders was Michael Mabulac with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, all in just 18 minutes of play.

Fielding 13 players right in the first half, 12 of them scored led by Michael Mabulac's 10 as Basilan took a 54-37 lead at the break.

The Peace Riders then hiked the lead to 29 at the end of the third frame with tough defense, while holding the Explorers to just eight points.

The gap widened to 35 on Stephen Siruma's triple, Basilan's biggest lead of the game, on their way to 4-0, still at second place behind the 5-0 Clarin.

Captain Jonathan Uyloan tallied 16 points built on four triples along with three assists and three steals for the Peace Riders. Jay Collado and Michael Juico also chipped in 10 apiece, with the latter doing it in less than 10 minutes of action.

Basilan, the league-leaders in bench points, capitalized with its substitutes, dropping 55 points while their foes only had 22.

Christian Manalo paced Pagadian with 16 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Rich Guinitaran got 13 points, but only had nine shots.

Team leader Mark Benitez was also defended well, only having two points, on a poor 1-of-9 clip, to go with seven rebounds.

