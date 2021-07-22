Rower Cris Nievarez gets Team PH going in Tokyo Games

Team Philippines will start its campaign in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday morning, with rower Cris Nievarez the first Filipino athlete to see action.

Nievarez will compete in Heat 5 of the preliminaries of the men's single sculls, which begins at 8:10 a.m., Philippine time.

The Olympic Games will officially open on Friday night, with judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and boxer Eumir Marcial carrying the Philippine flag during the Parade of Nations.

The 21-year-old Nievarez is in a tough heat that includes Croatia's Damir Martin, the silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Also in the heat are: Benin's Privel Hinkati, Nicaragua's Felix Potoy; and Alexander Vyazovkin of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The rowing competitions take place at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, a familiar venue for Nievarez, as it is the same spot of the qualifying event where he sealed his spot in the Games.

Only the top 3 finishers in the heat will advance to the quarterfinals, while the last 2 will head to the repechage.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics