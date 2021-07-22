PVL: Perlas Spikers cleared to play in Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perlas Spikers will finally get to play in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday.

This, after all members of its delegations returned negative COVID-19 test results on Wednesday evening.

"They're all negative," PVL commissioner Tony Boy Liao confirmed.

Perlas was supposed to open its season on Saturday, July 17, but Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc asked for a postponement of the match while they wait for the results of the team's COVID-19 tests.

On Sunday, the PVL announced that all games of the Perlas Spikers will be on hold after a member of the team's non-playing staff tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the squad had to be quarantined as well.

The league is now working on its schedule to accommodate Perlas.

In a statement on its social media account, the Perlas team welcomed the development.

We were told, it is just a delay... not a denial.



Thank you to everyone who has whispered a prayer, who has sent encouraging messages, & who has rallied behind us!



Above all, THANK YOU, Dear God! 🙏🏽

All glory to You!



Your Perlas Spikers...



now have a chance to FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EZShj35Ncv — Perlas Spikers (@PerlasSpikers) July 21, 2021

Perlas placed third in the 2019 PVL Open Conference.