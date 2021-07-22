Olympian Monsour has theory why sex among athletes at Games village happens

Watch more on iWantTFC

Based on stories of those who've either witnessed or experienced it, the Olympic Games have gained a bit of notoriety for the amount of sexual activity that apparently goes on.

As recent as Rio 2016, for example, some 350,000 condoms were handed out to make sure safe sex is practiced.

The practice began in Seoul 1988 to promote HIV and AIDS awareness, and the International Olympic Committee apparently had requested their continued distribution.

Monsour del Rosario, the actor-politician who competed in Olympic taekwondo in Seoul 1988, said the contraceptives were indeed available.

And there was a reason why athletes inside the Olympic village couldn't contain their sensual indulgences.

"Ang mga athlete kasi karamihan sa kanila 3 to 4 months naka-reserve ang energy. May mga athlete na naniniwala 'pag may sexual encounter nadi-diminish ang performance mo, sa iba naman myth lang iyan," Del Rosario said in an interview on ABS-CBN's "Post-Game" podcast, where he talked all things Olympics and gamely answered the question of sexual activity at the Games.

"So 'yung mga athletes na talagang nagtimpi at nagtiis ng ilang buwan, pagkatapos ng laro nila nagkakalat talaga.

"Nagwawala talaga sila, parang nakawala sa hawla. 'Yung mga hindi nakainom ng ilang buwan, lalo pag nag-medal sila, nagwawala talaga."

In this picture taken on September 24, 2019, beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed. Randy athletes worried that eco-friendly cardboard beds could curtail their sex life at this summer's Olympics can breathe easy — they're sturdy enough, manufacturers say. STR/Jiji Press/AFP/file

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to give away about 150,000 condoms at this week's Games, but are telling athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village where social distancing rules and coronavirus measures are the top priority.

Athletes have been told to keep their distance from each other, meaning fewer opportunities to mingle and more.

This week Games organizers reassured the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village are "sturdy", after a report warned they weren't strong enough for sex.

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan filmed himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to prove the point, after the report in the New York Post claimed the beds were deliberately flimsy to promote social distancing.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

