NBA: Suns' Chris Paul scoffs at retirement talk, ready to 'get back to work'

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) talks to teammates before game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

MILWAUKEE -- Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul plans to play a 17th season in 2021-22 with no designs on retirement following his first career trip to the NBA Finals.

Paul, 36, has a player option on his contract to address before his future is fully settled in Phoenix, his third team in as many seasons.

"I mean, it will take a while to process this or whatnot, but it's same mentality: Get back to work," said Paul, who was the first to emerge from the Phoenix locker room after Tuesday's loss in Game 6, even ahead of head coach Monty Williams.

"I ain't retiring, if that's what you're asking. That's out. So, back to work," said Paul.

Paul declined to provide insight as to how his contract situation might play out. His $44.2 million player option would be difficult to walk away from, but it could also be leverage to fetch a multi-year deal out of the Suns.

There is also the prospect of Paul moving on again, considering his family continues to make Los Angeles its primary home and Paul's pal LeBron James could use a point guard.

Williams left little doubt where his allegiances lie in the Paul conversation.

"He's a generational player, I said that 11 years ago when I coached him in New Orleans," Williams said. "And everywhere he's gone, the team has won. They have improved. He's been close. He was an injury away from getting here before, but he along with Book, to lead a team that's never been there to this point says a lot about their talent, their dedication, the will to win. ... He's done it everywhere he's gone.

"So, in speaking of his career, you're not going to find many point guards ahead of him and you would be hard-pressed to find a lot of players ahead of him when you talk about all-time greats."



RELATED VIDEO: