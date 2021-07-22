MMA: Folayang confident he will emerge from slump to beat Zhang

For the first time in his storied career, three-time former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang has dropped three in a row, and is in danger of extending his slump in the face of a legitimate threat.

Folayang is slated to face take on promotional newcomer “The Warrior” Zhang Lipeng in the main event of ONE: Battleground II, a taped event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, which airs on August 13.

Due to recent setbacks to Pieter Buist, Antonio Caruso, and Japanese rival Shinya Aoki, many fans and observers have called on Folayang to retire from the sport. But the 37-year-old wants to prove his doubters wrong.

“I’m focused on my goals. I still have a lot to offer this sport. I want to achieve things that others haven’t. As a martial artist, I want to unleash my full potential because I know I haven’t yet,” Folayang said.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned during this stretch is just to persevere. I needed to understand that the best comes to those who don’t give up on their dreams. I believe in myself. I believe in what I can do, and I wouldn't be here now if I didn’t.”

Against Zhang, Folayang faces a former The Ultimate Fighter: China winner and a grizzled veteran with just as much big-fight experience as he has. Zhang is also a KLF champion and has been in the game as long as Folayang.

“This will be a good test for the both of us,” Folayang said.

“We’re both veterans of this sport. We’ve seen it all. For sure, it will be a good fight. We have a lot of similarities in terms of our background. So this fight could come down to a matter of will. Whoever wants it more will win.”

In the co-main event of ONE: Battleground II, former ONE strawweight champion Alex “Little Rock” Silva takes on China’s Miao Li Tao.

Despite calls for him to hang up the gloves for good, Folayang believes he’s a much better fighter now than he was a year ago. The losses stung, but they also taught him valuable lessons that he plans to apply to his career moving forward.

“I think every experience I’ve been through over the past few years has really helped me to evolve as a fighter. I’ve been through a lot of adversity, and it has molded me into a more capable martial artist, and a better person. I honestly believe I’m a better fighter now,” Folayang said.

“Uncertainty is the beauty of MMA. Anything can happen in that cage, so let’s see what we can do.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES