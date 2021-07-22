LOOK: Didal checks out skateboarding venue in Tokyo

Margielyn Didal seen skating at Tokyo's skateboarding grounds. Photo from Didal's Facebook page

Following her arrival in Tokyo for the 2020 Games, Filipina Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal has practiced at the venue's skating grounds.

Didal posted a photo of her testing the Ariake Urban Sports Park on her social media account.

Skate Pilipinas also posted several pictures of Didal making herself comfortable in the competition grounds.

Didal, the Skateboarding Championship Women's Street gold medalist, is looking to give the Philippines its first gold medal in the Olympics.

