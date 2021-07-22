Caloy Yulo 'fine' after knock in training, assures GAP president

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Carlos Yulo may not be able to do his most important skill in the Olympic Games after suffering a knock during training.

Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Yulo sustained a bruise on his right hip during training at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo.

"He is fine," Carrion assured.

However, Yulo cannot do the triple back, which, Carrion said, is "the highest skill" for a gymnast. The gymnastics official had hoped that if Yulo lands the difficult move, it will clinch for him the gold medal in the floor exercises.

"He's already got the triple back… (if he) lands that very well, he's got the gold. Nobody can get that," Carrion said during an appearance in the Philippine Sports Association (PSA) Forum earlier this month. "That's the top skill."

According to Carrion, Yulo sustained a bruised hip while practicing the skill. In a separate interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News, Carrion said the injury happened some two weeks ago.

"In one of his tries, he got too close to the floor and got injured for that skill," she explained.

But she assured that Yulo can still pull off his other moves.

"He is good to go for the rest of his skills," said Carrion. "(This) will not affect his other skills."

Here : Gymnastics Assn President Cynthia Carrion saying Caloy Yulo had minor injury in training 2 weeks ago but is ok now . However Caloy wont do the ‘triple back ‘ move in Floor at Olympics but still has ‘98 -99% chance to win gold ‘ #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/k1EhuP9Zgt — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) July 22, 2021

Carrion said previously that Yulo is capable of winning two medals in the Tokyo Games -- a gold in the floor exercises and a silver in the vault.

Yulo's primary competition in the floor exercises, his pet event, is expected to be Russia's Nikita Nagornyy. The 24-year-old won the all-around gold in the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, the same event where Yulo topped the floor exercises and secured his place in the Tokyo Games.

Watch Caloy Yulo at Bars training In Tokyo 🇵🇭💪 All around Comp olympics Gymnastics is July 24 . Saturday . Caloy hasnt been home in a year and half and has been based in Tokyo more than 5 yrs . 🇵🇭#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/T5OPjqcg53 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) July 22, 2021

Even hampered by the injury, Carrion remains upbeat that Yulo can secure a historic gold medal for the Philippines.

"If he's able to do the triple back, he's 101% sure going to get the gold medal. But he's not gonna do it because of the injury," she said. "So now, he only has a 98, 99% chance to get the gold medal."

Qualifiers in the men's artistic gymnastics begin on July 24 at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

