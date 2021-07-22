Boxing: Casimero declares himself ready for Rigondeaux showdown

Despite being miles apart, the tension was palpable between WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and Cuban veteran Guillermo Rigondeaux.

They faced off in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, officially launching their title fight set for August 14 in Carson, California.

"I'm so ready for this fight," declared Casimero. "Let's go."

Through a translator, Rigondeaux said that their training is "going great."

"We are now fully focused on what's coming on August 14th," he said. "Really excited about it."

The 41-year-old Rigondeaux, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, said he is not scared of the power possessed by Casimero. The 31-year-old Filipino has a 30-4 win-loss record, with 21 of his victories coming by knockout.

In his most recent bout in September 2020, he stopped Duke Micah of Ghana in the third round.

"I don't worry about that," said Rigondeaux. "I don't worry about anything. I fought in three different divisions -- 118, 122, 130. I've been able to go after any challenge that I have faced."

"So Casimero's power is no concern to me whatsoever," he stressed.

As Rigondeaux is finishing his training camp in Florida, Casimero is calling on the highly-skilled technician to go toe-to-toe with him when they face off next month.

"Rigondeaux… don't run," said Casimero. "I want a fight, because if Rigondeaux runs, people watching are sleeping."

"All fights of Rigondeaux are no good. Always run, run, run," he added. "All fans sleep. We're tired of watching. Maybe this fight, August 14, you box."

But Rigondeaux claims that Casimero's fighting words have no impact on him.

"I'm not a big trash talker. It's not about what he's gonna do, what I'm gonna do, or whatever people say beforehand," he said.

"You know what, I'll see you on the 14th … You'll see the real Rigondeaux, just like you want," he added. "But in the meantime, I'm just focusing on what I'm doing. That's the long and short of it. Anything else is pure talk."

RELATED VIDEO: