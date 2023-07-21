Alex Eala at the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Alex Eala on Facebook

At the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament in Spain, Alex Eala progressed as a quarterfinalist in the singles draw but fell short in the doubles quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Filipino, currently ranked 258th in the WTA Rankings, saw off qualifier Tianmi Mi of China in the second round, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-0.

After Eala advanced to 3-0 in the opening set, the 19-year-old World No. 840 Chinese caught up to 3-3.

Eala went on to overcome four deuces for 4-3, broke serve in the following game, and served out the first set at 6-3 after Mi netted a backhand.

Three-time ITF singles winner Eala continued to dominate in the second set with a 4-2 edge that was sealed by a forehand approach shot winner.

Mi leveled once more at 4-4 with a forehand down-the-line winner and proceeded to take the lead at 5-4 with a love service hold.

Eala took a medical timeout before holding serve after four deuces for 5-5, then both teenagers held serve to love to force a tiebreak.

Forehand errors from Eala caused Mi to gain the upper hand at 4-2 and 5-3, and two consecutive down-the-line winners caused the Chinese to take the second set, 7-6(5).

The first game of the third set seemed to indicate that their tough battle would continue, as Eala saved two break points to hold for 1-0.

But it became a walk in the park for the reigning US Open Juniors singles titlist as Eala quickly won the next five games, mostly at 40-0.

Eala, who scored a 7-6(5), 6-7(1), 6-2 upset of Romanian No. 5 seed Jaqueline Cristianin the first round, served out the match at 6-0 after Mi shanked a forehand into the net.

The Philippine tennis star will see action in the quarterfinals on Friday against 23-year-old Lucia Cortez Llorca, the Spanish world No. 406 who eliminated No. 2 seed Oceane Dodin of France in the second round, 6-2, 6-2.

In the doubles competition, Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain failed to convert a match point in their quarterfinal loss to Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia and Estelle Cascino of France, 5-7, 6-1, 9-11.

Eala and Bassols Ribera, who posted a 6-2, 6-2 ouster of Indian second seeds Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare in the first round, forged ahead to 6-2 in the super tiebreak via an Eala backhand volley winner down the T.

Marcinkevica and Cascino pushed on to equalize at 8-8 by firing an ace, to which the Filipino-Spanish team responded by gaining a match point via Eala’s forehand down-the-line service return winner.

Eala and Bassols Ribera’s back-to-back errors, however, flipped the script to give Marcinkevica and Cascino a match point, which they converted at 11-9 to book a semifinal spot versus No. 3 seeds Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand.

The W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz, which offers $100,000 in prize money, is being held on the Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club outdoor hard courts.

