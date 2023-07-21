Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers may have avoided their almost first loss of the conference but the road to keeping their perfect slate gets tougher on Saturday.

The Cool Smashers, who are coming from a five-setter comeback win against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, will be facing the surging Cignal HD Spikers, who swept the PLDT High Speed Hitters to open the semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference last Thursday.

The defending champions will try to get enough rest and hopefully carry the momentum they gained from their nerve-wracking game against F2.

“'Yung mga games, sobrang hirap mag-prepare kasi one day lang 'yung mga pagitan. So, ire-rest mo pa 'yung katawan mo bago mo aralin 'yung kalaban. Laban na ngayon e,” head coach Sherwin Meneses told reporters.

“Wala na masyadong sobrang preparation kasi sobrang bilis ng liga. Back to the basics bukas tapos saka na namin problemahin 'yung Cignal, kasi one day lang talaga.”

Cignal, meanwhile, has yet to be satisfied with its performance despite being on a four-game winning run that includes back-to-back sweeps over the top contenders in the conference.

According to head coach Shaq delos Santos, they will try to exceed their previous performances and enjoy facing the best team so far in the league.

“Mas tataasan pa namin 'yung laro namin. Talagang grabe 'yung team nila. Para sa 'min mas mag-recover na lang kami, magpahinga. Mag-review lang kami tomorrow. I-eenjoy namin 'yung game namin sa Saturday kasi makakalaban mo 'yung defending champion. Minsan lang 'yan,” he said.

He is also expecting consistency from his players, led by Ces Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Rachel Anne Daquis.

HD Spikers’ setter Gel Cayuna added that they will try to prevent a slow start in their succeeding matches to make it easier for them to pull away in the games.

“Ngayong semis dapat first set pa lang bugbugin na namin 'yung kalaban hangga't maaari para madali na lang sa 'min mag-add ng points. Hirap kasi kami kapag natatambakan kami, kapag slow start kami. Isa po 'yun sa tatrabahuhin namin,” Cayuna explained.

Creamline and Cignal will battle it out at 4 p.m. at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics are trying to recover from their loss to Creamline, offering no excuses from what happened last timeout.

Myla Pablo, who had a stellar outing with 27 points, said they should keep their focus in the game, citing the tight schedule of the round-robin semifinals.

“Halos lahat naman pagod naman lahat ng teams e, hindi lang naman kami 'yung pagod. So kailangan talaga is 'yung mindset talaga namin is every game talaga is i-focus namin 'yung bawat game namin. Alam naman natin na bawat team naghahabol ng win,” she continued.

Pablo said they will try to address their shortcomings from the last match and apply it against the now 0-2 High Speed Hitters.

One of their main problems against the Cool Smashers was the lack of offense which somehow wasted their net and floor defense.

“I think kailangan din talaga namin na magtulungan kami as team kasi hindi naman pwedeng isa, dalawa, o tatlo lang 'yung pwedeng gumawa sa loob ng court. Kailangan lahat talaga para at least makuha rin talaga namin kung ano 'yung mga kailangan naming gawin sa loob ng court,” Pablo said.

They will face PLDT at 11:30 a.m. in the same arena.

Chery Tiggo Crossovers and Choco Mucho Flying Titans are set to raise the curtains Saturday as they slug it out for the seventh place at 9 a.m.

On the other hand, the two foreign teams will be finally seeing action in the conference at 6:30 p.m. Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh will be measuring up against the Japanese squad of Kurashiki Ablaze.