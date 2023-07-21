PBA on Tour: Trollano, NLEX fight off Converge

Don Trollano dropped 10 of his 26 points in the final quarter while helping NLEX survive a fightback by Converge, 112-104, in the PBA On Tour on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

On Trollano's lead, the Road Warriors launched a 17-4 run for a 14-point gap against the FiberXers with five minutes left.

But Converge retaliated behind Jolo Mendoza, who sparked a 10-0 run and threatened NLEX, 104-108, in the final 1:39.

The Road Warriors, however, managed to pull through and pick up their fourth in nine outings in the preseason tourney.

NLEX coach Frankie Lim was delighted with the way his team fought in the end.

"Happy ako sa ipinakita nila. Yung effort nila, diskarte nila sa mga plays, OK sila," said Lim.

Trollano had nine rebounds and five assists and shot five three-pointers.

Kevin Alas added 25, while Sean Anthony with 23, including a solo lay-up with 57 seconds left.

Converge fell to 5-5.

Mendoza finished with 23 points spiked by a 7-of-14 shooting from three-point range, Mike Nieto had 19 points, and Kevin Racal with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.