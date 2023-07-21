PBA on Tour: Ginebra sends TNT crashing

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra burst Talk 'N Text's bubble with an 81-65 victory in the PBA On Tour on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Th Gin Kings had to grind it out in the final two minutes after squandering a 16-point advantage.

Ginebra snapped a two-game slide.

Sidney Onwubere paced Ginebra with 21 points and 16 rebounds, stepping up for the absent Aljon Mariano and Jared Dillinger.

Jeremiah Gray added a double-double of 18 points and eight rebounds, while Von Pessumal chipped 15 markers on three treys.

The Kings improved to 5-5, while dealing the Tropang Giga's eighth defeat in nine outings.

Ginebra will wrap up its preseason campaign against NLEX on the tournament’s final day on June 30 also at Ynares Pasig.