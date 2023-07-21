Some youth athletes run barefoot in their competitions during the Palarong Pambansa 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — After three years of forced cancellation due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Palarong Pambansa will once again be held.

This year, Marikina City will host the event that will happen from July 29 to August 5.

Bearing the theme, “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag” the Palaro will feature 34 games categorized as regular sports, para-games and demo sports.

Indigenous Filipino games such as Kadang-kadang, Tumbang Preso and Patintero, as well as Cheerdance, Weightlifting, and Obstacle Course will be included as exhibition games.

Meanwhile, Dancesports and Pencak Sulat will be featured as demonstration sports.

A total of 1,573 medals are at stake for all participating students from different regions.

Gymnastics, on the other hand, will be held at a separate sports place in Quezon City due to the venue requirements of the sport.

A total of 9,172 delegates, including students, coaches and chaperones are expected to arrive in Marikina City on July 29.

Since there is still the threat of COVID-19, Marikina City has prepared its existing temporary treatment and monitoring facility to accommodate participants who may show symptoms of the virus.

Contingency plans are also in place in case of bad weather.