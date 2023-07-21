MMA: Olsim leaves Team Lakay, opens own gym in Benguet

Jenelyn Olsim with Eduard Folayang. From Olsim's Facebook page

Jenelyn “The Graceful Warrior” Olsim has returned to her roots to give back to her community in a profound and meaningful way.

With her older brother Jerry by her side they have established the Olsim-Dasdas Martial Arts Gym in Bokod, Benguet.

“I've always carried our hometown with me in every step of my journey. Establishing this gym alongside my brother is more than just a dream come true — it's a heartfelt commitment to giving back to the community that raised us,” she said.

She had her first share of the spotlight through Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series in October 2018, prevailing over Claudia Diaz by way of unanimous decision.

Although she fell short in her second outing nearly a year later, Olsim still made it to ONE Championship’s main roster in March 2021, figuring in a bout where she left a lasting impression by forcing Maira Mazar to tap with a guillotine choke in the third round.

Inside the cage, “The Graceful Igorot” went on to pick up victories over the likes of Bi Nguyen and Julie Mezabarba.

Olsim’s accomplishments on the global stage brought immense pride to Bokod. Every win she secured was celebrated not just by her family, but by the entire municipality.

Despite her growing fame, she remained deeply connected to her old stomping grounds and never forgot the support and encouragement she received from her fellow Bokodians.

“I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support that they have shown me throughout my journey. Now, I am more inspired than ever to give back to the community that shaped me,” she stated.

She and Jerry inaugurated their training facility last July 15. The occasion was attended by prominent figures in the combat sports industry, including former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang and several members of Lions Nation MMA.

During the opening ceremony, the siblings also announced that the Olsim-Dasdas Martial Arts Gym would become an official affiliate of Lions Nation MMA.

In addition, Olsim will represent the newly-formed stable under the ONE Championship banner from now on.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to represent Lions Nation MMA in ONE Championship. It's also a wonderful opportunity to work alongside my seniors again, as their guidance and support have always been invaluable to me," she said.

Fueled by passion and determination, Olsim is ready to take on a new challenge and has set her sights on a formidable opponent in Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan.

"I feel more motivated and determined than ever to showcase my skills and prove myself once again. I hope my next fight will be against Jihin. We’re supposed to face each other before, and I wish it could happen later this year," she ended.

