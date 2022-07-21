Ichie Altamirano led the way in San Sebastian's big win against La Salle. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Apex Fuel-San Sebastian overwhelmed an error-prone EcoOil-La Salle side, 73-51, for a third straight triumph in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ichie Altamirano led the way for the Golden Stags, pestering defenders to collect seven steals on top of 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds. San Sebastian improved to 3-1 in the competition.

With Altamirano providing the spark defensively, San Sebastian pulled away from La Salle via a 20-point third quarter. They turned a relatively slim 33-27 halftime lead to a 53-34 advantage at the end of the third frame. The lead ballooned to 26 points, 73-47, off an Altamirano triple with 3:26 to play.

"Surprising talaga, but I have to give credit to the boys kasi alam ko kung gaano kahirap 'yung ginagawa na depensa," said coach Egay Macaraya.



Romel Calahat chipped in 13 points and seven boards off the bench, while Rafael Are and Raymart Escobido scored nine each.

La Salle shot itself in the foot, committing 30 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Golden Stags. Michael Phillips paced the Green Archers with 11 points and eight rebounds, as they dropped to 2-2 in the tournament.

In the first game, Johnsherick Estrada powered Adalem Construction-St. Clare to an 87-86 escape of Builders Warehouse-UST.

The NAASCU MVP fired 13 of his 21 points in the payoff period to lead the Saints to their third win to be the first team to clinch a playoff spot at 3-2. He also grabbed eight rebounds and five assists in the victory.



"Humanap kami ng go-to guy para ma-seal namin ng maayos yung game," coach Jinino Manansala said of Estrada, who was supported by Joshua Fontanilla's 17 points and seven assists and John Rojas' 16 points, three dimes, and two boards.

The scores:



First Game:

Adalem-St. Clare 87 -- Estrada 21, Fontanilla 17, Rojas 16, Ndong 8, Sablan 7, Estacio 6, Sumagaysay 5, Gamboa 4, Lopez 3, Tapenio 0, Manacho 0.



Builders Warehouse-UST 86 -- Concepcion 19, Santos 17, Baclaan 14, Pangilinan 11, Stevens 7, Manalang 5, Mantua 5, Cabanero 4, Wilson 4, Escobido 0, Crisostomo 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.



Quarters: 16-21, 34-40, 59-60, 87-86.



Second Game:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 73 -- Altamirano 15, Calahat 13, Are 9, Escobido 9, Una 8, Villapando 5, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 5, Desoyo 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 0.



EcoOil-La Salle 51 -- M. Phillips 11, Macalalag 11, Cortez 6, Manuel 5, Austria 5, Nwankwo 5, Buensalida 4, Alao 3, Estacio 1, Escandor 0.



Quarters: 24-13, 33-27, 53-38, 73-51.