Members of the Philippine women's football team were given a warm tribute on Thursday by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) following the squad's historic title win in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

Several members of the FIFA World Cup-bound Filipinas took center court during the halftime of the Barangay Ginebra-Phoenix Super LPG game at Araneta Coliseum where they were handed a token by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

It was the PBA's way of recognizing the Filipinas' accomplishments on the pitch.

The Filipinas defeated Thailand for the gold medal of the AFF Womens' Championship.

It was a historic win for the Philippines.

The Filipinas made history several times this year, starting in February when they secured a berth to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.