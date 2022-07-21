PBA: Playoffs-bound Ginebra ousts Phoenix

Barangay Ginebra snuffed out Phoenix Super LPG's hopes with a 100-93 win in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings, who are already guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals, got 17 points from Japeth Aguilar and 14 markers from Scottie Thompson.

Ginebra finished the eliminations with an 8-3 record, while ending the Fuel Masters' campaign with a 3-8 slate.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.