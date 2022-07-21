Meralco has firmed up its placing in the playoffs by dominating Terrafirma, 105-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at Araneta Coliseum.

Chris Newsome scored 19 points to go with his 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Aaron Black scored 16 points and dished out 3 assists. Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi added 14 markers each.



The Bolts improved to 7-4 and secured its placing where they will figure in a best-of-three match in the playoffs.

The Dyip, led by Aldrech Ramos' 24 points, ended their Philippine Cup campaign without a win in 11 games.

(More details to follow.)

