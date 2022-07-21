PBA: Blackwater signs up Jollo Go for final stretch

Blackwater is not giving up hopes in turning things around in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Amid the change of fortunes which happened in the squad the past four games where they lost four in a row, the Bossing are making their last push, signing up free agent guard Jollo Go to take over the spot of injured guard Joshua Torralba.

This was confirmed to ABS-CBN News by head coach Ariel Vanguardia.

“Joshua’s knee was knocked during our last game against NLEX,” wrote Vanguardia via Messenger. “Maga pa 'yung knee niya, the upper part of his right knee.”

Go was selected in the third round (25th overall) in this year’s Rookie Draft by Converge, but was left unsigned.

On Thursday, a memo was signed by the PBA on Blackwater’s request to enlist Go in time for the Bossing’s final elimination round game versus Magnolia.

The Bossing ran into some bad luck lately.

On Wednesday, Blackwater missed the services of Ato Ular due to health and safety protocols, and lost veteran center Yousef Taha, who fractured his left hand, during the Bossing’s game against the Converge FiberXers.