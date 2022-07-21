Mobile Legends: CCE playoffs to be held July 28

MANILA - The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) playoffs will be held on July 28 will at the Music Hall of the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Eight teams will be competing as Jose Rizal University and University of Perpetual Help System - Dalta bow out of playoff contention.

The upper bracket playoffs will start from 11 a.m. of July 28, while the lower bracket playoffs will start at 1 p.m, once the results of the upper bracket rounds are determined.

Front-runners Lyceum of the Philippines University will face Arellano University to start the upper bracket rounds.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde will be facing Mapua University, while second-seeded San Sebastian College - Recoletos will duke it out with 8th-seeded Emilio Aguinaldo College. San Beda University will face Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

The losing teams in the upper bracket will go down the lower bracket, and will be placed on the brink of elimination.

The grand finals will be a best-of-five series, to be held at 5 p.m. of the same day.