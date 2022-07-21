Charlotte Hornet forward Miles Bridges in action against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, France, 24 January 2020. File photo. Julien de Rosa, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to domestic violence and child abuse charges stemming from an alleged assault of his wife in front of their two children in Los Angeles.

Bridges, 24, had been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday with one count of injuring a child's parent and two counts of child abuse "under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death."

Bridges is due back in court on August 19. He had turned himself in to Los Angeles police on June 29 after incidents prosecutors said took place "on or about June 27 and 28."

He was booked and released on $130,000 bond.

After he was released, Bridges's wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photographs on Instagram that appeared to show injuries to her face and body.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," Johnson wrote.

"I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person."

Bridges's arrest came shortly after the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent, who averaged 20.2 points per game in last season, the fourth in his NBA career.

