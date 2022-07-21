Hali Long (5) of the Philippines during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippines defender Hali Long reached a personal milestone on the same night that the national team made history.

The 27-year-old centerback won her 61st cap during the Filipinas' showdown against Thailand in the final of 2022 AFF Women's Championship, Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Long put on quite a shift, playing the full 90 as the Filipinas trounced Thailand, 3-0, to win their first ever international trophy.

"It feels good. It feels so good right now. I can't tell you how it feels, it hasn't hit me yet," a still emotional Long told reporters, hours after the match.

Long's 61 caps for the Philippines tied a record jointly held by Patrice Impelido and Marielle Benitez-Javellana, who was present at the Rizal Memorial on Sunday night, and shared a special moment with Long after the match.

According to the team, Long's first cap with the Filipinas in 2016 coincided with Benitez-Javellana's debut as an assistant coach with the senior squad.

"You've been there since my beginning," said Long.

As one of the longest-tenured members of the squad, Long has seen the Filipinas rise from perennial underdogs to now a legitimate powerhouse in the Southeast Asian region.

In February, she was instrumental in helping the team seal a berth in next year's Women's World Cup as they made it to the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. In May, they won a breakthrough bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games, making the podium for the first time in over three decades.

And on Sunday night, she lifted the AFF Women's Championship trophy as one of the team's captains. The center-back had her moment in the spotlight during the tournament, scoring the opening goal in the semifinal against Vietnam -- her 15th goal for the country.

"Through COVID, through sacrifices, hardships, being away from home, family, work, we give it up all for moments like this. This is unreal. Like, it's all worth it. It's all worth it for this moment right here," said Long.

But the veteran defender has her sights set on more glory with the national team, especially with the FIFA Women's World Cup just a year away.

She is expected to become the most-capped member of the squad by the time they reunite for the next FIFA international window in August, and Long is aiming for an even greater milestone after that.

"No matter who's here, if I'm here, if I'm not here, the team, it's all about the team. And I'm gonna keep going until I can. I'll push for a hundred [caps]. Let's go," said Long.

