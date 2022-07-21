Brian Poe-Llamanzares to race for Porsche Design Manila

Brian Poe-Llamanzares with racing veteran Marlon Stockinger. Handout photo

Brian Poe-Llamanzares will be racing under Porsche Design Manila at the Radical SR1 Cup.

Porsche Design Manila CEO Hans Yao made the announcement during the brand's 50th Anniversary party in Okada Manila.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have been given this opportunity, thanks to my sponsor and team. I wouldn’t have been able to race without their help," said Poe-Llamanzares, who was trained by racing veteran Marlon Stockinger.

The Radical SR1 Cup is a fast-paced club racing competition in the United Kingdom run by Radical Motorsports, a manufacturer of racing and track cars.

Poe-Llamanzares began his racing career when he started teaming up with Radical Cars last January and began training under Stockinger.

Moreover, Poe-Llamanzares also recognized the possibility that motor racing would develop into a popular spectator sport in the Philippines.

"People don’t realize that racing is a team sport. You need to employ a full team of engineers and mechanics. It’s a good ecosystem for employment and can attract businesses to the country, like the F1 series, which takes place all over the world," he said.

Poe-Llamanzares believes that the British SR1 provides the best platform for future F1 drivers to learn in the Philippines. It is his lifelong objective as a young entrepreneur to promote Filipino talent and enterprises through public service or commercial enterprises.

The Radical SR1 Cup Philippines is scheduled to take place at Clark International Speedway on August 26-28 and October 21-23, as well as at the Batangas Racing Circuit on September 23-25.