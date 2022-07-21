Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after Sarina Bolden (8) scored a goal during the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship match against Thailand in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- After a sensational campaign in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, Sarina Bolden is now hoping to carry her form to her club team in Japan's WE League.

Bolden starred for the Philippine women's national football team in the regional competition, scoring eight goals in seven matches. She had a brace against Vietnam in the semi-final, then converted the Philippines' final goal in a 3-0 demolition of Thailand in the final.

Though there was no official Golden Boot winner, Bolden was the tournament's top goal-scorer and firmly established herself as one of the best strikers in the Southeast Asian region.

"I just try to get any part of my body on to the ball when I can. Just as of this tournament, it's been [with] my head, most of the time," said Bolden, whose last three goals in the competition came off headers.

Now a household name in the Philippines after the Filipinas' triumph in the AFF Women's Championship, Bolden is set to return to Chifure AS Elfen Saitama for a second season in the WE League. She featured nine times for the club in the 2021-22 season, and Saitama announced on June 30 that Bolden will return for a second year with them.

"I hope so, I really hope so," Bolden said of bringing her superb goal-scoring form for her country to her club.

"I'm always gonna try my best and work hard every single day, and put my all into it," she added. "So I really hope I can translate what happened here into my professional team."

Bolden will head to the United States for a brief vacation with her family before reporting to Saitama. The new season of the WE League starts in October.

"Just excited to get back at it with them and re-join them," said Bolden. "Gonna be a very busy time with my professional team and with the national team, but it's just really exciting stuff."

"I'm just happy and excited to be busy like this. Especially in a team where we had the pandemic and nothing was going on. So just really grateful and really excited to be playing professionally and with the national team," she added.