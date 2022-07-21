Alex Eala at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Photo courtesy of Peña Vitoriana.

Filipino teen tennis champion Alex Eala reached her fifth quarterfinal of the year at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tilt in Spain with a second-round win on Thursday over Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei, 1-6, 6-4, 4-1, ret.

“I had a good comeback today although my opponent retired on the third set. Wishing her a speedy recovery,” the 17-year-old Eala wrote on Facebook.

Eala, who is on a career-best WTA World No. 317 ranking, failed to hold serve in the opening set.

She was able to break the serve of Lee in the fourth game after the WTA World No. 366 hit a backhand long.

But Eala could not find a way to catch up with Lee, who took the first set, 6-1, after the Filipino teen netted a backhand.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion, clawed back into the match after being broken by Lee, 27, for the sixth time.

Down 2-4, Eala narrowed the lead with a service break after Lee hit a volley error.

The following game went to deuce four times, with Eala saving three break points to level at 4-4.

A gutsy backhand return of serve allowed the Filipino to break and serve for the set at 5-4.

She earned three set points after firing an ace, and forced a deciding set, 6-4, with a forehand approach shot winner.

Eala notched an early break in the third set, 2-1, and broke once more in the fifth game to advance to 4-1 by overcoming deuce with a forehand winner.

After 1 hour and 35 minutes of play, Lee retired from their match at the outdoor Araba Aldundia hard court of Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club.

Prior to Eala’s come-from-behind victory, she whipped up a 6-1, 6-2 win over wildcard Berta Gutierrez Saiz of Spain in the first round of the $60,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event.

Next on the draw for Eala is Eden Silva of Great Britain, the 26-year-old WTA World No. 352.

Meanwhile, also in action on Thursday at the M15 Monastir tournament in Tunisia was Eala’s older brother, Michael Francis “Miko” Eala.

The 19-year-old qualifier went out in the second round against No. 3 seed Robert Strombachs of Germany, 5-7, 1-6.

Miko is still in contention in the doubles draw alongside Abedallah Shelbayh of Jordan, and they will face the top-seeded home bets Anis Ghorbel and Aziz Ouakaa in the quarterfinals.

The Eala siblings are Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) players, with Alex still training and attending school in the Mallorca campus in Spain.

Miko graduated from the RNA in 2020 and went on to compete in the United States NCAA Division 1 as part of the Pennsylvania State University men’s tennis team.

