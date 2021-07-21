VisMin Cup: Wilson tallies triple-double in Clarin's rout of Iligan

John Wilson finished with a triple-double as Clarin stayed unbeaten in the VisMin Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

John Wilson etched his name in the record books of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, as he tallied a triple-double in Clarin's huge 98-65 victory over Iligan on Tuesday night at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Wilson showed all facets of his game and finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. His efforts helped Clarin take the solo lead in the tournament with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Eight players scored as Clarin cruised to a 29-11 first quarter and never looked back on its way to a wire-to-wire victory.

The league-leaders then opened up the ensuing frame on a 10-0 blast to build a commanding 28-point spread, 39-11.

Clarin put on a defensive show, limiting their opponents below 20 points in the first three periods.

Joseph Eriobu had yet another impressive performance of 16 points and six rebounds, while Carlo Lastimosa added 15.

Pamboy Raymundo also joined the party with 13 points and eight assists, while Jayvee Marcelino showed another solid performance off the bench with 12 points and four rebounds.

Joel Lee Yu and Wilson Baltazar went to produce their normal numbers with 15 and 13 points, respectively, but a combined 10-of-27 from the field.

The Archangels slipped to 0-5 in the Mindanao Leg.

Clarin aims for five straight Thursday when they face the skidding Kapatagan at 4 p.m. Iligan battles another powerhouse in its next game on Friday, 2 p.m.

The scores:

Clarin 98 - Wilson 19, Eriobu 16, Lastimosa 15, Raymundo 13, Marcelino 12, Palattao 7, Hayes 7, Pagente 2, Fuentes 2, De Mesa 2, Mangahas 2, Berdan 1, Pancho 0, Santos 0, Lucernas 0.

Iligan City 65 - Lee Yu 15, Baltazar 13, Marata M. 8, Canon 8, Montecalvo 6, Ballon 6, Ordeniza 3, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Benitez 2, Ardiente 0, Tagolimot 0, Suarez 0, Pinas 0, Andor 0.

Quarter scores: 29-11, 52-28, 73-43, 98-65.