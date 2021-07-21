VisMin Cup: Pagadian bounces back, holds off MisOr for 4th win

Pagadian took its fourth win of the VisMin Cup by beating MisOr. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Pagadian made a quick recovery from its first loss of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, fending off a gritty MisOr squad, 81-75, on their home floor on Tuesday.

Holding a precarious two-point lead, Jeric Serrano, Christian Manalo, and Keanu Caballero conspired in a 7-2 run to give the Explorers a 79-72 advantage with just 1:38 left in the game.

Mac Baracael pumped some life for the Brew Authoritea after draining a triple at the 1:10 mark, 75-79. But they committed back-to-back turnovers, as Joseph Sedurifa and Francis Munsayac slipped on different occasions down the stretch trying to push the ball and cut to Pagadian's lead.

Caballero unloaded 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three assists as the Explorers strengthened their hold at the third seed behind a 4-1 win-loss slate.

Christian Manalo led Pagadian in scoring with 16 points to go with his five steals, while Mark Benitez (10 points, nine rebounds) and Jeric Serrano (11 points, 11 rebounds) manned the paint.

Ronjay Buenafe paced MisOr with 16 points, while Baracael chimed in 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sedurifa flirted with a triple-double, tallying 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Brew Authoritea missed the services of big men Jayson Ballesteros and Mark Sarangay due to day-to-day injuries.

MisOr, who just finished its third game in as many days, dropped to 2-3 -- still at sixth place.

Pagadian looks to build another winning streak Thursday, 2 p.m., against ALZA Alayon. Brew Authoritea gets a two-day rest before returning action on Friday, 6 p.m., against Basilan.

The scores:

Pagadian 81 - Manalo 16, Caballero 14, Serrano 11, Benitez 10, Dechos 10, Guinitiran 9, Pamaran 6, Acaylar 3, Sunogan 1, Quimado 1, Quilo 0, Bolotaolo 0, Saludsod 0, Demigaya 0, Bautista 0.

MisOr 75 - Buenafe 15, Baracael 14, Sedurifa 10, Cervantes 10, Munsayac 9, Estrella 6, Cawaling 3, Sanga 3, Salcedo 3, Meca 2, Targada 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarter scores: 25-22, 45-40, 60-58, 81-75.