VisMin Cup: Clarin rolls to 5th straight win

Clarin remained perfect after defeating short-handed Kapatagan, 76-65, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Carlo Lastimosa led the onslaught with 22 points, going 6-of-9 from downtown, on their way to maintaining the top seed at 5-0.

Just like in the Sto Niño's 98-65 win over Iligan on Tuesday, another strong start pushed them to a wire-to-wire win.

This as Clarin raced to a 27-10 first period with Lastimosa pumping 10 points, tying Kapatagan.

The Buffalo Braves cut Sto. Niño's lead to just 12, 65-53, after a 9-2 rally to open the fourth quarter topped by Eduard Doroteo's long-two.

But Clarin was just too experienced to squander the lead, putting out Kapatagan late in the match.

John Wilson followed up his triple-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while Joseph Eriobu hauled 13 rebounds along with six points.

Clarin put their running game to use, tallying 18 fastbreak points compared to the Braves' seven.

"Maganda na nabigyan ko rin ng exposure 'yung mga homegrown namin at naipahinga din 'yung mga beterano," Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr. said.

Marlon Monte paced Kapatagan with 15 points while Doroteo added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The Braves missed the services of their top guy Renz Palma as he is nursing a minor knee injury. Head coach Cris Bautista was also not in attendance due to an aching foot.

Kapatagan continued its downward slope, dropping to 1-5, just half a game ahead of last place Iligan.

