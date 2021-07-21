VisMin Cup: ALZA Alayon wins battle of home teams for first win

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

ALZA Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur earned its first victory at the expense of the Pagadian Explorers, 78-73, in a battle of home teams in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the City Gymnasium in Pagadian Wednesday.

Dennis Daa, 42, turned back the clock and buried the go-ahead triple to put the final nail on the Explorers' coffin with just 12.6 seconds to go.

Then Mark Benitez missed his three-point attempt on the other end as ALZA Alayon walked away with its first win in three outings.

Daa led ALZA with 17 points on 60-percent shooting from the field, to go with seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

"The whole game was so close, ang lakas ng Pagadian, mga bata na magagaling. Buti 'yung three-points ni Daa, 'yun talaga ang naging pang-baon namin," ALZA Alayon head coach Bong Abad said.

Eloy Poligrates pitched in 15 points and seven rebounds, while Dan Sara filled the stat sheet with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The Zamboanga Del Sur-based team now passed Kapatagan for seventh place at 1-2.

ALZA Alayon took advantage of the Explorers' 19 errors, turning them into 26 easy points.

Rich Guinitaran had 15 points but went 4-of-13 from the field, while Christian Manalo added 10 points but committed six turnovers.

Pagadian fell to 4-2, still at third place but with JPS Zamboanga just half a game behind at 3-2.

